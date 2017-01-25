Woman charged with arson in house fire near the Fan district

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond woman has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a fire that occurred near the Fan district earlier this month. Amanda G. Golden, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with arson of an occupied building.

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Richmond Fire Department responded to a call for a fire in the 2200 block of West Cary Street.

When firefighters arrived to the scene they found the second floor of the home engulfed in flames. Officers from the Richmond Police Department responded to assist.

Although there were no injuries reported, the home sustained significant fire damage. Fire investigators say they found sufficient evidence the fire was started intentionally.

Golden is currently being held without bond at the Richmond Justice Center.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call RFD Investigator Michelle Haga, at (804) 646-6744 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com.