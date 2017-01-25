Remains found by hunter ID’d as missing Kenbridge woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have confirmed the remains discovered in the woods in the Flat Rock Creek area of Lunenburg County back in November are those of Virginia Jackson Edmonds.

The 73-year-old woman from Kenbridge vanished on 28, 2013 after she left her home for the third time that day.

More than a month passed before a hunter stumbled upon her car in a remote area of the woods in Flat Rock Creek in September of 2013. Crews searched a 12-mile radius, but did not find Edmonds.

But a hunter discovered her remains on the Red Bank Hunt Club's property on Saturday, Nov. 26 around 10 a.m.

The Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond positively identified the remains as Edmonds on Saturday.

"My heart goes out to the Edmonds family after nearly four years of not being able to locate Virginia Edmonds," Lunenburg County Sheriff Arthur Townsend said. "I hope that this development brings closure to their difficult loss."

Additionally, officials said family members wanted to thank the search and rescue teams, law enforcement and citizens who helped search for Edmonds.

If you have information about this case that could help investigators, call the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office at 434-696-4452.