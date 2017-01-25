× Lawmakers push to increase State Police pay

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police can expect a pay raise, if leaders in the Virginia House and Senate get their way.

House Appropriations Chair Del. S. Chris Jones (R-Suffolk) and Senate Finance Co-Chairs Sen. Tommy Norment, Jr. (R-James City) and Sen. Emmett Hanger, Jr. (R-Augusta) are backing bills to give state workers a three percent pay raise and increase starting salaries for Virginia State Police.

Starting pay for a Virginia State Police trooper is $36,207, according to the Virginia State Police job opening website. Twelve months following graduation from the State Police Academy, the salary increases to $40,482.

“Last year we said that addressing state employee pay and addressing the critical needs of the Virginia State Police were our top priority,” House Appropriations Chairman Jones said. “Unfortunately, our employees lost the scheduled pay raise due to the failure to meet the 2016 revenue projections, despite the fact that the state’s funding for pay raises for all employee groups was tied to meeting the revenue forecast, teachers and college faculty still received pay raises last year. The reality is that state employees and state police only have the General Assembly to turn to.”

Jones said the House and Senate will continue to meet to hammer out a budget it plans to unveil on February 5.

“From the beginning, we have identified our shared goals and collaboratively addressed them,” Sen. Norment said. “When you’re confronting a revenue shortfall, there are tough choices with no easy answers. But, I think we’re poised to send a budget agreement to the Governor with strong support from both parties and both chambers.”

A spokesman for Governor Terry McAuliffe said no one wanted to get state employees the compensation they deserve more than Governor McAuliffe.

“He will evaluate this proposal carefully as soon as General Assembly leaders announce how they will pay for it,” the governor’s spokesman said. “He is open to proposals to increase state employee pay, as long as they do not require cuts to core services of government or threaten the structural balance of the budget and Virginia’s AAA bond rating.”

This is a developing story.