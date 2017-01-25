× Shiver in the River Winter Festival

RICHMOND: How about a dip in the James River, Keep Virginia Beautiful invites you to join in the 3rd annual Shiver in the River at Historic Tredegar on Saturday January 28th. The winter “experience” has three components: a Community Cleanup, a 5K Run/Walk, and the James River Jump. The Community Cleanup starts at 10 am along the banks of the James, surrounding areas and in select neighborhoods. Following the Cleanup, there is a 5K at noon for all ages to run or walk while enjoying the beauty of the river area. This will be the first 5K on the new Potterfield Bridge. The event continues at 2 pm with the James River Jump.

If you prefer to stay warm, Shiver In The River attendees will celebrate in the Winter Festival with heated tents, food & beverage trucks, and entertainment in an environmentally friendly atmosphere. For more information and to register visit www.shiverintheriver.com.