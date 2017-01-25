× Med-flight lands on Route 60 after car crash

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — One person was flown to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Anderson Highway (Route 60) near the Powhatan-Chesterfield County line.

The crash victim’s name and condition have not yet been released.

Med-flight landed on Route 60 to fly the patient to the hospital after rescue crews pulled the crash victim from the wreckage, according to an update from the Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash closed all eastbound lanes of Route 60 near Oak Bridge Drive. All lanes had reopened by 6:45 a.m.

Single vehicle accident at Chesterfield/Powhatan Line. ALL EASTBOUND LANES CLOSED Anderson Hwy near Oakbridge Dr. pic.twitter.com/d2KlIMaYVX — Kristen Luehrs (@KristenLuehrs) January 25, 2017