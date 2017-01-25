× Richmond startup helps people navigate after death of family member

RICHMOND, Va. — A few years ago, Richmond entrepreneur Matt Paxton was in a small town in South Dakota shooting an episode of the reality TV show “Hoarders,” when he met a peculiar production assistant.

The PA was a young, headstrong kid, but normal by any means.

“So what do you want to do in life?” Paxton asked.

“I’m a rock star, man,” the assistant responded. “I just don’t have a band yet.”

The otherwise innocuous conversation stuck with Paxton, and, in a way, helped him start his latest business in Richmond, Legacy Navigator.

“It’s just something about his confidence that stuck with me,” Paxton recalled.

Legacy Navigator helps people after the death of a family member handle everything from house cleanup to asset reports, document sorting and estate sales.

As Paxton describes it: “a concierge service to help families through losing a loved one.”

A Richmond native, Paxton is the founder and former owner of Clutter Cleaner, a moving/organizing company that offers general de-cluttering and extreme cleaning, as well as hoarding education. That business led to his routine features on A&E’s “Hoarders.”

He had the idea to start Legacy Navigator for several years, but never had the opportunity between shooting “Hoarders,” speaking engagements countrywide, and the Clutter Cleaner business.

“But your better ideas simmer for a long time,” Paxton said.

His opening came recently, with his final episode of the show wrapping up last weekend and his time with Clutter Cleaners coming to end.

He also had to wait until he found the right people – his band – before he could launch.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.