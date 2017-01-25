Missing Va. mom, children found safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- The three-day search for a missing Virginia Beach mom and her children has ended. Virginia Beach Police tweeted Wednesday that Monica Lamping and her 2 children have been located SAFE in an adjoining state.

Police had been looking for them since Sunday and had called the disappearance suspicious.

Monica’s Jeep Cherokee (tags XPU-6357) was tracked going into Portsmouth around 2 a.m. Sunday, roughly two hours before authorities were called to Monica’s home for a fire. A cat and a dog died in the fire, but no one else was home. Monica's cell phone had since died.

Details about Lamping's whereabouts or the reason she disappeared have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.