Community surprises Marine widow who lost husband in Afghanistan

BOSTON — With the turn of a key, Erin Vasselian, became the new owner of a minivan.

Three years ago, her husband, Marine sergeant Danny Vasselian was killed while fighting in Afghanistan. He died two days before Christmas.

Since losing her husband, Erin and her family have set up a memorial fund which helps other military families. But Erin was also in need.

So an organization called Massachusetts Fallen Heroes stepped forward to help her out.

“We knew she was borrowing cars, Danny’s car which she had been using isn’t good anymore and it’s been sitting in her driveway,” Chris Lessard, with Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, said. “It’s great when you actually see that you can make a difference in someone’s life.”

The group worked with Metlife to donate this minivan which had been stolen and recovered. Then mechanics volunteered to make it look brand new.

“I’ve never had a car like this in my life. I’ve had one car before. It was a 2000 Taurus,” Erin said. “I’m so grateful and can’t believe that someone would do this for me.”