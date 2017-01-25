Man wanted for strangling pregnant girlfriend arrested

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond man wanted for allegedly strangling his pregnant girlfriend during a domestic dispute, has been arrested.

Marvin L. Brown, 23, was arrested Tuesday night by Richmond Police officers on charges stemming from a domestic assault earlier this month. Brown was apprehended at a traffic stop in the 4100 block of Hull Street Road.

He is accused of attacking his girlfriend Monday, January 9 at a residence in the 4200 block of Old Brook Road. The victim is six months pregnant with his child. She was treated for numerous non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown has been charged with Felony Assault and Strangulation.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call RPD Detective B. Adams at (804) 646-3930 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.