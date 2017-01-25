× Man charged with West End gun thefts

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Goochland man was arrested and charged in connection a break-in and theft from The War Store in Henrico’s West End.

“Officers responded to a business in the 10400 block of Ridgefield Parkway on October 20, 2016 at approximately 1 a.m. to investigate a commercial alarm. Upon arrival, officers found a window to the business had been broken out. Multiple items had been stolen from this business, to include firearms,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “After a lengthy investigation, Jamal Roland was identified as one of the perpetrators and was arrested on January 24.”

Roland, 25, was charged with Burglary, Larceny, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

A $5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The reward was made up of two $2,500 rewards offered by the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). Anyone with information was asked to call the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867).