Mechanicsville man charged with trying to kill sheriff's deputies

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Mechanicsville man was arrested and charged with Attempted Capital Murder after he almost ran over Hanover Sheriff’s Deputies, according to investigators.

Deputies initially stopped Jacob Bryan Cahoon, 31, Tuesday morning at 10:37 on Jennifer Lane.

“As the deputies exited their vehicles, Cahoon accelerated rapidly towards the deputies that were on foot, forcing them to jump out of the way in order to avoid getting struck. The vehicle then fled the scene,” a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesman said. “The vehicle was located abandoned behind Harbor Square Apartments. A perimeter was immediately established by deputies. Cahoon was located and taken into custody without incident.”

Cahoon was charged with Attempted Capital Murder, Eluding Police, Obstruction of Justice, and Possession of Schedule I/II narcotics.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.