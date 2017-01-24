Tattoo shop owner fires employee after ‘sexist’ Facebook comments causes’ firestorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Jessica Simmons, the owner of the River City Tattoo shops in the area said she is “horrified, disgusted, and embarrassed” after hearing about a Facebook post written by her now-former employee late Monday night.

The post read in part: “You don’t want children? Guess what keep your **** legs closed and have some *** respect for yourselves.”

When challenged, the poster then posted in part “Go coat hanger yourselves, my taxes allow me to have input.”

“There are no words for how I felt about what he said, I’m a mother as well,” said Simmons.

Simmons said she fired the employee, who CBS 6 is choosing not to identify, immediately after finding out about the posts Tuesday morning.

She said he had worked for the company for nearly four years at the River City Tattoo shop in Colonial Heights.

“I didn’t fire him for his views, I fired him for using a public forum to represent my company as well as express these disgusting comments regarding women,” he said.

CBS 6 spoke with the man who posted the comments by phone Tuesday night.

He said he regrets what he calls “the mean things” he said, but doesn’t want this to reflect who he is as a person. He went on to say the post came from family stress and a loss in the family.

He told CBS 6 that he doesn’t believe he should be fired from something posted on his personal page, and that he didn’t break any laws and a lot of the post was taken out of context.

While he said he was in no way speaking for River City Tattoo, Simmons said she doesn’t want that post associated with her or her company.

“It was degrading to women, it was vulgar, and I wouldn’t for one second stand behind something like that,” she said.