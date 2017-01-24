Registration is still open for the YMCA 10K Training Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Now is great time to jumpstart your fitness regimen for the new year and take steps to get ready for the Akron’s Monument Avenue 10K. YMCA 10K Training Team Coach Priscilla Wright joined us in the studio to share how the 10K Training Team can help whip you into shape for the big day. Registration for the YMCA Training Team is open through Sunday, February 5th. Registration for the training team includes entry for the Monument Avenue 10K on April 1st. To sign up for the race you can call 804-285-9495 or visit http://www.sportsbackers.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTSBACKERS}