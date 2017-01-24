× Bank robber would rather be in jail than with his wife

KANSAS CITY, KS — A 70-year-old Kansas man said he robbed a bank last year because he’d rather be in jail than live with his wife.

Lawrence Ripple pleaded guilty to robbing the Bank of Labor in Kansas City, Kansas, last September.

Ripple stole almost $3,000 in the hold-up, police said.

But rather than leave the bank, he waited in the lobby until police arrived to arrest him.

Ripple reportedly told police that he and his wife had an argument that day and, quote, “no longer wanted to be in that situation.”

He then wrote his robbery note in front of his wife, telling her he’d rather be in jail.

No sentencing date has been set.