Former longtime Henrico seafood spot soon to meet wrecking ball

HENRICO, Va. — Three years in the making, the home of a former longtime Henrico seafood restaurant will soon meet the wrecking ball to make way for a new hotel.

The Skilligalee building at 5416 Glenside Drive is set to be demolished in coming months to make way for a 119-room Residence Inn, according to Al Patel, managing partner of the property owner, locally based KM Hotels.

Skilligalee closed in July 2013 after more than 40 years of business. KM Hotels, which also owns the neighboring Hampton Inn & Suites, purchased the restaurant property in 2013 for $890,000, according to county records.

KM first proposed a hotel for the site three years ago. The county approved plans for the Residence Inn in October.

