Escape room chain unlocks first Richmond venue

RICHMOND, Va. — The business model may involve customers desperately trying to get out of the premises, but it seems to be working.

Breakout Games, a fast-growing chain of escape rooms that challenges customers to think their way out of puzzle-rigged, themed scenarios, last week opened its first Richmond location at 1901 Midlothian Turnpike.

It’s at least the fifth escape room brand to open locally in two years.

Local operations manager Leslie Jarvis said Breakout Games puts customer experience over composing impossible puzzles.

“Other places boast a really low success rate,” Jarvis said. “We want to make sure our customers have a good experience.”

The initial themes in Breakout’s Midlothian rooms include a kidnapping, hostage situation, bank heist and casino, and Jarvis added it plans to rotate in other themes seasonally.

