PETERSBURG, Va. -- Firefighters extinguished a house fire along the 400 block of Byrne Street in Petersburg.

Fire crews were called to the home at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It is believed no one was living in the home at the time of the fire.

The flames also damaged a neighboring home, also believed to be vacant.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

