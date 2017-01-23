Woman arrested for distributing heroin in Chesterfield County jail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Richmond woman is facing multiple drug charges after police say she was distributing heroin in Chesterfield County Jail.

Investigators say Maia Burnett, 27, was found to be in possession of heroin and to have distributed it to other inmates during an incident that occurred on January 19.

Burnett, who was in Chesterfield County Jail on unrelated charges, was charged after further investigation.

Burnett has been charged with possession of chemical by prisoner which is a felony punishable with a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500, and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance which is a felony punishable with a maximum of 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000.

She is currently being held without bond in the Riverside Regional Jail and is due to appear in court on February 16, 2017.