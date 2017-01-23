× Tara Thai leaves Short Pump Town Center

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A longtime tenant at Short Pump Town Center has closed its doors.

The Tara Thai restaurant on the mall’s second level, in the Macy’s concourse, closed Dec. 31.

Short Pump Town Center staff confirmed the closure and said the restaurant chain had no plans to relocate at the mall. The mall has not announced a tenant to fill the location.

Nick Srisawat, president of Tara Thai Restaurant Group, did not return calls seeking comment Friday.

A mall staffer on Friday afternoon loaded a ladder onto a dolly from inside the shuttered restaurant, which was still filled with Tara Thai’s décor. The bright lettering once scrawled out on the restaurant space and windows had been removed.

Tara Thai was one of the original restaurants to operate in Short Pump Town Center when the mall opened in 2003.

The Maryland-based chain operates three other Virginia locations, in Charlottesville, Tysons Corner and Herndon, according to its website. Another six locations are in Washington, D.C. and Maryland.

Tara Thai joins a number of Short Pump eateries that have come and gone – albeit replaced quickly – in recent months.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense here.