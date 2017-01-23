Richmond officials admit some pothole-riddled roads needs repaving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lee Cook said he has been dealing with potholes on Stony Run Parkway in Richmond for years.

“You’ll hit them, and if you’re not looking for them at night you will tear your bike up,” said Cook.

He said he has hit several of them while on Stony Run Parkway.

“I almost wrecked my bike about two years ago on a Saturday night,” he said.

Cook said crews have come out and patched up the potholes in the past, but said the problem isn’t going away.

He would like to see the street paved, as the road looks different when you cross the Henrico County line.

“When you’re coming off Nine Mile Rd. and you get onto Evergreen at the top it’s smooth, but when you get past those double yellow lines the road becomes real rough,” said Cook.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers took some of those concerns to the Richmond Department of Public Works.

“We know that Stony Run Parkway has not been paved in the past ten years and we know that it is in fact due, but we obviously have to work within the constraints of our budget,” said Deputy Director Bobby Vincent.

Vincent said the department is looking to try to budget for paving within the next few years.

He also said after CBS 6 contacted the City about the pothole concerns, crews did go out and patch dozens of them.

“It was a little easier to prioritize since we are currently doing a pothole blitz,” said Vincent.

