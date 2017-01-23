× Glen Allen teacher on Wheel of Fortune

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Page Almond has an addiction, and she’s not afraid to talk about it.

It reared its head as early as second grade, when her teacher gave the class a free writing assignment and she chose to write about. . . the rules to her favorite TV game show, Wheel of Fortune.

A confessed “Wheel watcher,” Almond has tuned in religiously since childhood.

“That shows what a nerd I am,” she said with a laugh at the childhood memory, “but I’ve always loved the show and it’s always been a dream of mine to be on the show.”

Or, perhaps more appropriately: it always had been a dream.

Now, it’s Almond’s reality.

