Open Door Resource Center Coat Drive

RICHMOND, Va. – Imagine not having a warm winter coat to protect you against the seasons chill, that’s a reality for some of our neighbors in Central Virginia. Patricia Blackwell and Linwood Alford from Open Door Resource Center joined us in the studio to share the details behind the organizations Coat Drive, and how you can help. Open Door Resource Center’s Coat Drive kicks off on Saturday, January 28th from 10 am to 2 pm at 4009 Fitzhugh Ave # 203 in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://odrcinc.org/index.html