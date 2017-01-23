Local activist says Women’s March on Washington didn’t represent her beliefs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Organizers estimate that more than 10,000 Virginians joined the Women's March on Washington Saturday, a gathering of an estimated 500,000 people speaking out against "demonzing and demeaning" language used about women and minority groups during last year's presidential campaign.

While march organizers look to mobilize the energy from Saturday, some Central Virginia women said the march did not represent their views.

Leslie Blackwell, a pro-life advocate and blogger with the group called Silent No More, said many pro-life women felt excluded or uninvited from Saturday's march.

She said media coverage of the march made it seem like all women agreed with ideas presented. Blackwell and a friend wrote a blog post about their thoughts on the weekend marches.

"I was happy to see such enthusiasm, and then when I realized that so many of my pro-life, feminist friends were uninvited, that really bothered me," Blackwell said. "Those women [at the march] did not represent me, and I think what they represented was a lot of anger."

Blackwell pointed to March for Life events, annual pro-life rallies that draw thousands of supporters, as an example of support for views contrary to the ones presented Saturday.

Many of the weekend marchers said they participated to speak up for women's equality, reproductive rights, and discrimination against minority groups, among other issues.

Emily Patton, who helped organize bus trips from various localities in Virginia to D.C. for the march, said the energy she felt on Saturday could not be ignored. Patton joined dozens of Virginia women at the Virginia General Assembly to lobby local lawmakers for equal pay for women and reproductive rights.

"Here in Virginia, [women] drive the economy. I think women are starting to recognize after this election and all the rhetoric and everything that's gone on with it, we're really recognizing our power," Patton said. "We are working hard to make a plan for Virginia to make sure that Virginians continue to be engaged about all of these issues that they clearly care about because they showed up in droves to march about it and talk about it and make a big fuss about it."

Both Blackwell and Patton told CBS 6 having a civil conversation with those they disagree with is critical in our current political climate.