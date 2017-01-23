× Hula Hooping for seniors

RICHMOND, Va. – The Hula Hoop was invented in 1958 to be enjoyed by all ages, and can be used as a great form of exercise. The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield Adventures in Learning Programs recently started offering a few new classes at the center, including Hula Hooping for seniors. Board Member and Volunteer Pam Crandol joined us in the studio with a few students from the class to have some fun with hula hoops in the studio with us. Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield Adventures in Learning Program is in session now through March 1st on Wednesdays from 9 am to 3:30 pm at Chester Baptist Church. For more information you can visit http://shepcenter.org/index.php/adventures