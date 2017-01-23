Hero describes kicking in door, pulling man from burning home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Family members are shedding new light on the fire that ripped through a Highland Springs home and sent a man to the hospital Friday night.

Fire investigators said an unattended pan of grease on the stove sparked the fire that displaced several people from the home on North Elm Avenue.

Family members of the victim, who saw him moments before the fire started, came to his rescue.

“I came by, cut the stove off and then I left for about 30 minutes,” Freddie Beal said. “And then I got a call saying the house was on fire, so then I called my nephew.”

Daquan Glover made it just in time.

“I rushed over here, kicked in the door, and got my great-uncle out of the fire," Glover said.

The victim is expected to be ok. One dog of the family’s two dogs died in the fire.