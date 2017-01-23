Join the revolution! Hamiltunes lands in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. — While tickets to see the Broadway smash Hamilton in New York City are still too expensive for many budgets, fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show about the life and [spoiler alert] death of Alexander Hamilton can get their fix without leaving town.

Hamiltunes RVA, a sing-a-long event, is scheduled for Firehouse Theatre next month.

Fans can sign-up to sing along — karaoke style — either onstage or from their seats.

“When I heard about the DC event, I just knew RVA was the ideal place,” Penelope Fleming, a recent transplant to the Richmond area from northern Virginia, said.

Fleming worked with folks in DC to help bring the performance to Richmond.

Money raised through ticket sales (Revolutionary Singer Tickets – $12 / Support Troop Tickets – $10) will help benefit Richmond Theatre Artists Fund.

Click here for more information about the February 9 event.