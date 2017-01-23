Crime Insider updates on Hanover murder and York-Poquoson carjacking

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Last week saw deadly violence in western Hanover that was allegedly domestic in nature.

Glen ‘Todd’ McMillan, 31, was killed inside a home along the 16000 block of Trainham Road in Beaverdam. CBS 6 has also learned McMillan is Delegate Manoli Loupassi’s nephew.

The accused killer is McMillan’s girlfriend, 30-year-old Stephany Tinsley. She is now facing charges of first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Deputies say she called 9-1-1 Friday afternoon telling the dispatcher that she had shot a man after he came after her.

Crime Insider sources say a protective order was in force for this case and that McMillan was shot more than once.

McMillan was a father who loved fishing, according to friends.

Let me take a selfie

The ubiquitous social media “cell-phone-in-a-mirror” shot may help do in “Bernard” from Mechanicsviile.

York-Poquoson County deputies are investigating a violent carjacking case. They say a battered and bruised man flagged down one of their officers Saturday night, telling him that he had been robbed, beaten and had his cell and wallet snatched.

The man said two men that he was giving a ride to jumped him after he briefly left the car to take a bathroom break.

The next day, the victim’s stolen vehicle was located at a Wawa in the city of Newport News and three suspects were detained. Police said the driver had received the vehicle from one of the carjacking suspects.

Crime Insider sources say intel gathered from others in the Gloucester Point area is why they believe “Bernard,” clearly with a passion for selfie pictures, may be hiding out in Metro Richmond.

Police believe “Bernard” is from Mechanicsville, and hope the public can come forward with information about the suspect.

