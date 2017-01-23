Chesterfield women land on New York Times front page

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield couple found themselves prominently featured on the front page of one of the nation’s biggest newspapers as President Donald Trump's first day in office was met with protests by millions of people across the world.

Chesterfield teachers Erin Guthe and Dina Persico said they were driving home on I-95 when they got the startling news that they were pictured on the front of the New York Times.

“Her sister texted us a picture of the actual cover,” Guthe said. “We swerved off the road, and pulled off over at a gas station to try and find some copies of the newspaper.”

The couple, who were among hundreds of thousands at the Women's March on Washington Saturday, arrived at Pennsylvania Avenue around 6:30 a.m. to get a prime location.

"I think it's hilarious,” Guthe said. “I never would have expected to be on the cover to the New York Times."

In Washington, there were numerous signs attacking Trump on his comments about women and some minority groups, but Guthe and Persico said their take away was more about positivity.

“It's more about what we support,” Persico said. “And we support so many things, but basically, we support the dignity of all people.”

The teachers said they want to talk to their students about their experience.

"They might be more interested in like the selfies we have with like Chrissy Teigen, Jake Gyllenhaal,” Persico said.

The pair are planning a conversation, not about political beliefs, but about the importance of participation in a democracy.

"I think especially in today's age, we all need to take a more active part in our society,” Guthe said. “We can't retreat. We have to put ourselves out there and come together.”