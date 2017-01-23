× School bus accident reported in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a Monday afternoon crash involving a school bus.

Initial reports indicated there were no students on the bus when it was involved in an accident on Hull Street Road near Manchester Middle School.

Video from the crash scene showed a blue car with front-end damage behind the school bus.

Police have not yet comments on whether anyone was injured or if charges are filed in this crash.

This is a developing story.