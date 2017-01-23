× Missing woman last seen at Colonial Heights bus stop

HOPEWELL, Va. — Brenda McQueen has not been seen in a month. Now her family is working with Hopewell Police to try and find the missing 64-year-old woman.

“Family members reported that they last observed [her] on December 12, 2016 at a bus stop near the hhgregg on Southpark Boulevard located within the City of Colonial Heights,” Hopewell Police Lt. Paul Intravia said. “McQueen is known to frequent the Cities of Hopewell, Petersburg and Colonial Heights and either utilizes public transportation or walks to get to her destinations. At this time the Hopewell Police Department does not suspect foul play but are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ms. McQueen and bringing her home to safety.”

McQueen was described as a 64-year-old black female who stands 5’3″ and weights 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Keith Krueger at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers at 804-541-2222.