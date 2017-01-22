Spiders lost on Headband Day, VCU routs LaSalle at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Atlantic 10 standings shook up some after Richmond lost their share of first place after George Mason beat the Spiders 82-77. Marquise Moore scored a game high 25 points for the Patriots, who shot 57% from the field in the first half.

Richmond was led by T.J. Cline's 21 points. Former Henrico standout De'Monte Buckingham scored 11 points on his headband day. The Spiders shot just 36% from the field for the game.

Across town, the VCU Rams handed LaSalle a 90-52 loss that knocked the Explorers out of a three way tie for first in the conference. Justin Tillman led five players in double figures with 16 points. Ahmed Hamdy had his 2nd double double in the last three games, 13 and 11 rebounds.

VCU held LaSalle to 15% shooting from the field in the first half as they trailed 42-16 at the half. Explorers Head Coach John Giannini was asked after the game what was the turning point of the game and he responded, "The Jump Ball!"