How’d you sleep? Steelers get hit with familiar late-night prank

If the Pittsburgh Steelers seem a little groggy Sunday in their AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots, they’ll have a good excuse.

Sometime after 3 a.m. on game day, someone pulled a fire alarm at their hotel in Boston. All the guests were evacuated. The alarm was false.

Police said they have charged a Boston man with disturbing the peace, setting off a false alarm and disorderly conduct, CNN affiliate station WFXT reported.

Fans on both sides had fun with the incident on Twitter.

All could agree the stunt lacked originality. We’ve seen the ole fire-alarm shenanigans plenty of times.

The Panthers were Hulk-level mad about it in October 2015.

Emmanuel Acho wasn’t happy when it happened to the Eagles.

It’s also been used against the Patriots, but at least one of them wasn’t bothered by it.