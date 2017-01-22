Pharrell Williams buys out screenings of ‘Hidden Figures’ in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Singer-songwriter and Virginia native Pharrell Williams is offering free screenings to “Hidden Figures” at two theaters in Norfolk and Virginia Beach Sunday, WTKR reports.

The showings will be at 2 p.m. at the AMC Lynnhaven at Lynnhaven Mall and Regal MacArthur Center Stadium

The Virginia Beach native, was a producer of the movie and also wrote original songs for the film’s soundtrack, posted the news on Twitter Saturday morning.

This movie means so much to me I want to share it with you. See #HiddenFigures for free in #Norfolk tomorrow. Tix first come, first serve. pic.twitter.com/oaWipYL7zR — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 21, 2017

“This movie means so much to me I want to share it with you,” the artist tweeted.

The tickets are first come, first serve.

Earlier this month, actress Octavia Spencer offered free screenings of the film to low-income families.

“If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can’t afford it have them come,” she wrote on Twitter. “It’s first come first served. My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. So, I’m honoring her and all single parents this #mlkweekend (Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend) Pass the word.”

Katherine Johnson, Va. woman at center of ‘Hidden Figures,’ calls calculation ‘piece of cake’