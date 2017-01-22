Passersby saves man from Henrico house fire that killed dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Officials said an unattended pan of grease on a stove sparked a fire that sent a man to the hospital and left a dog dead in Henrico County Friday night.

Henrico Fire spokesman Capt. Taylor Goodman said crews battled the fire, which broke out in the 100 block of N. Elm Street in Highland Springs, for over 30 minutes before it was marked under control.

"The investigation revealed that passersby brought him out of the smoke-filled home prior to the arrival of the fire department," Goodman said.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center, was seriously injured, said Goodman.

Two dogs were also pulled from the home, according to Goodman. One dog was rescued, but the other died.