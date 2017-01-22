Man killed after car strikes tree in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead Saturday night.

The accident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Crayton Lane, just one mile north of Richmond Road. Police say a 2006 Nissan Murano was traveling west when it ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.

The driver and sole occupant of the Nissan, 22-year-old Mason A. Barnes, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation and speed is being considered a factor.

This is a developing story.