In a battle of the last two undefeated High School teams in the state, it was L.C. Bird that remains undefeated as they beat Trinity 64-59 in front of a sold out house in Chester.

Cam Henry led four Skyhawks in double figures with 16. Jaylen Dillard added 13 as L.C. Bird improved to 13-0 with the win.

Armando Bacot led all scorers with 23 for the Titans who fell to 18-1 on the season.