High severe weather risk, tornadoes for southeast U.S.

RICHMOND, Va. — A powerful storm system caused widespread severe weather across the southern United States on Saturday. There were nearly 200 reports of severe weather, including 26 tornadoes which produced multiple fatalities.

More severe weather will occur across the southeastern United States, with a high risk of tornadoes across parts of Georgia and Florida lasting into Sunday night. Some of these tornadoes will be long-track, which means they will stay on the ground for quite a while. Non-tornadic storms will produce damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Some thunderstorms will be possible across southern Virginia late Sunday into Sunday night. A few isolated storms may produce strong wind gusts. The risk for tornadoes is extremely low, since the better ingredients for them will remain south of Virginia.

Occasional rain between Sunday and Monday night will produce over an inch of rain in some locations. Thunderstorms will be possible on Monday, but should remain below severe limits.

