Have you seen 15-year-old Melanie Pritts?

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Friday night in Botetourt County.

Melanie Pritts vanished during the night Friday, according to officials with the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

Friends told deputies the girl was headed south and officials think she may have taken her long-haired black and white cat with her.

Pritts is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has brown and red hair, blue eyes and may be wearing glasses.

If you have information that could help deputies, call the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at 540-473-8631.

