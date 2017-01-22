Armed robber hits Henrico gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for the man who robbed a gas station in broad daylight in Henrico County Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 5400 block of Glenside Drive.

Police said the suspect brandished a gun, stole money from the cash register and then ran off on foot.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male with a muscular build. He is between five six to five feet eight inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.