Richmond women join Washington march

WASHINGTON -- As nearly half a million people descended on Independence Avenue for the Women’s March on Washington, hundreds of Richmond residents were there too.

Two buses departed from Richmond early Saturday morning, according to a women making the trip, and others found their way to the nation's capitol to stand up to what they called “demonizing and demeaning” language used by President Donald Trump toward women, people of color, and minority groups.

"That’s right female power! To show our solidarity. To let Trump know that we’re not going to let him push us around,” said Veronica McKevers, a nurse from Midlothian who met up with a group of friends at the National Mall.

Estimates prior to the march called for more than 200,000 people. By early afternoon Saturday, Women’s March organizers cancelled the formal march to the White House because the crowd had grown so large.

“It’s very energizing to be around this many people who are standing up to say this isn’t right,” said Holly Brown, a mother of two from Richmond. “I have two sons, and I don’t want any of this administration’s policies or Trump statements to become normalized.”

The Kappus family made the trip up Interstate 95 from RVA to join with voices from around the country. Angela Kappus said she hopes the political energy felt Saturday translates to action in local communities.

“We can’t just stand here and yell at Donald Trump. We have to go back home and make sure we’re creating the change we want to see in our own community,” she said.

Donald Trump did not win Virginia, but still received more than 1.7 million votes, according to the State Board of Elections. Richmond residents at the Women’s March said while they may never accept President Trump, they hope to find a way to engage in meaningful political dialogue with their neighbors who voted for him.