Family reeling after murder suspect released on bond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The family of a man Richmond police said was shot and killed at a local motel is searching for answers after a judge granted bond to his alleged killer.

Police said 23-year-old Deavon Jacobs was killed by 39-year-old James Henshaw at the Motel 6 at 100 Greshamwood Place, off Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond, two weeks ago.

Police arrested Henshaw, of Church Road, Va., the day after Jacobs' death and he was later charged with first-degree murder.

"Deavon has a son. I have to sit here and explain to him why his daddy is not coming home,” Toni Jacobs, Deavon's mother, said.

Judge William Reilly Marchant granted a $20,000 bond to Henshaw, who is now under house arrest.

Jacobs' mother was at the bond hearing Friday when Marchant made that decision. She said she was hurt by the decision.

"And I`m like, 'Wow.' It's just, it's amazing to me,” Jacobs said. "It's nothing compared to my son's life -- and this is first-degree murder.”

Cary Bowen, Henshaw`s attorney, said his client turned himself and the weapon into police.

Additionally, Bowen said he argued before the court that self defense was a factor in Henshaw's case.

However, Jacobs said it is difficult having lost her son and still dealing with the disappearance of her daughter, Keeshae. The 21-year-old Richmond woman was last seen on Sept. 26, 2016.

"I need one of them here with me -- and my son is gone forever. He's gone forever, so I just want my daughter home,” Jacobs pleaded.

WTVR CBS 6 legal expert Todd Stone, who is not involved in this case, pointed out why the judge may have granted bond.

"It's not really about punishment. It's not at all about punishment because they're presumed innocent,” Stone said. “What they look at is the person`s criminal history or lack of criminal history, and whether or not they think they`re a flight risk, or a danger to the public while they're out."

Henshaw’s attorney said his client must wear an electronic anklet, check in with his probation officer and is only allowed to travel to his doctor’s appointments, lawyer's office and court as a condition of the bond agreement.

