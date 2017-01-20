Husband killed after fighting with wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- "This should not have happened."

That's what Mary Payne said after a Caroline County Sheriff's Deputy shot and killed her brother-in-law Thursday night.

Deputies were called to William Fisher's Long Branch Road at about 8:30 Thursday night.

Fisher's wife, Payne's sister, called 911 while the two were fighting.

Police called it a "verbal domestic call."

"When deputies responded, they found Fisher, 49, of Woodford, Va., in an outbuilding on the property. Fisher was armed with a handgun and made continuous verbal threats to harm himself and the deputies," Virginia State Police Sgt. Steve Vick said. "Fisher refused to comply with deputies’ commands to drop the weapon and was subsequently shot by a Caroline County Sheriff’s Deputy."

Fisher died at the scene.

No law enforcement was injured.

Payne said Fisher’s wife and mother-in-law were watching the encounter with deputies from their home.

Fisher’s wife was on the phone trying to convince him to surrender.

"My sister kept telling him, ‘William, open the door, the police are out there and they are trying to get in,'" Payne said. "My sister said he opened the door and wasn’t very far out it and next thing she knows she hears ‘pat, pat, pat.'"

Two bullet holes can be seen in the door in the building where Fisher barricaded himself.

"My sister actually watched her husband get shot," Payne said. "They just moved into our neighborhood last May. They were just getting settled and they have a domestic little spat that gets blown out of proportion."

Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting.

"Last night, one of our deputies had to make the decision none of us ever wants to make – that of firing a weapon at another human being. Sadly, this incident has resulted in the death of the person involved. The aftermath of officer-involved shootings are always emotional times," Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa said. "At my request, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the circumstances of this unfortunate incident. This is a difficult time for all involved."

