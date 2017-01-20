× Weekend Events: Disney On Ice, Richmond Fishing Expo

Through January 22

Disney On Ice Dare To Dream brings to life some of Disney’s well-loved fairy tales and princess stories to the Richmond Coliseum Thursday through Sunday. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the take you through four of favorite Disney Princesses that include Cinderella, Rapunzel, Snow White and Tiana. Opens Thursday at the Richmond Coliseum and runs through Sunday. Show times are 7 pm Friday, 1 pm and 5 pm Saturday and 11 am and 5 pm Sunday. For more information visit http://richmondcoliseum.net/.

January 20 – 22

Richmond Fishing Expo at Meadow Event Park, 13048 Dawn Blvd., Doswell.

Friday 10 am – 7 pm, Saturday 9 am – 7 pm and Sunday 10 am – 5 pm, a one stop shop for fishermen with the largest variety of tackle, boats, products and seminars and anglers. For details visit http://www.richmondfishingexpo.com/.

January 21 – 22

Dinosaurs Unleashed, an educational walk through exhibit featuring more than twenty life-like dinosaurs and activities. Kids can ride a dinosaur, dig for bones in the Dino Dig, and go on a scavenger hunt. Show hours are 10 am – 7 pm Saturday and Sunday at Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 East Laburnum Avenue. Tickets range from $12 – $15. For details visit http://www.discoverthedinosaurs.com/

January 21

Beacon Theatre, 401 North Main Street, Hopewell – Love and Theft, Tickets $15; January 28 The K.O.D.E. Reunion, tickets $10; January 31 – Travis Tritt (Solo Acoustic), tickets $30 – $55, doors open for concerts 6:30 pm, for details visit http://thebeacontheatreva.com/.

Closing Sunday

The Virginia Historical Society presents “The Private Jefferson” from the Collections of the Massachusetts Historical Society, now extended through January 22, 2017. It’s an opportunity to see the most significant pieces from Thomas Jefferson’s manuscripts since the late 1800s in Virginia. The Private Jefferson features Jefferson’s manuscript copy of the Declaration of Independence and more than sixty architectural drawings, broadsides, and letters. It’s free admission for VHS members; $10 for nonmembers; $8 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 804-358-4901. Admission is free for visitors under the age of 18. For more information visit http://www.vahistorical.org/.

An Evening with Boney James

Sunday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.

Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Arts Center

Tickets available at the Dominion Arts Center and Altria Theater box offices, etix.com, DominionArtsCenter.com or charge by phone at (800) 514-3849.