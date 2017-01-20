VTM Favorite: Chef K’s Coq Au Vin

RICHMOND, Va. – We took a look back at a few of our favorite recipes during our special edition of Virginia This Morning today. Great friend of the show Chef K took our taste buds on a trip to France recently, with her take on the classic French dish Coq Au Vin. For more information visit http://www.facebook.com/ChefKCooking.

Chef K’s Coq Au Vin

Ingredients:

6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

1 teaspoon garlic salt + a pinch

1 teaspoon black pepper

8 ounces bacon, sliced crosswise into ¼ inch pieces

2 large cloves garlic, finely chopped

8 oz package Baby Bella mushrooms, quartered

½ large sweet or Vidalia onion, diced

1 lb bag frozen peas, optional

1 ½ cup red wine

Pinch of Thyme

1 cup low sodium chicken broth

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F

Season chicken thighs all over with 1 teaspoon garlic salt and pepper.

Place bacon pieces in a large oven-proof skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes, set aside.

Increase heat to high and place chicken, skin-side down, into skillet. Cook in hot skillet until browned, 2 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate; keep drippings in skillet.

Lower heat to medium-high; sauté mushrooms, onion, and peas with a pinch of garlic salt in the hot skillet until golden and caramelized, 7 to 12 minutes.

Pour red wine into the skillet and bring to a boil while scraping browned bits of food off of the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Stir bacon and thyme into red wine mixture; simmer until wine is about 1/3 reduced, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour chicken broth into wine mixture and set chicken thighs into skillet; bring wine and stock to a simmer.

Cover skillet and place in preheated oven. Cook chicken in oven for 30 minutes. Spoon pan juices over the chicken and continue cooking until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 30 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone should read 165 to 170 degrees F. Transfer chicken to a serving platter. Cover with sauce and vegetables. Serve immediately and enjoy!