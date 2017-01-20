Video shows anti-Trump protesters torch limo near inaugural parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Protesters vandalized and set a limousine on fire just blocks from President Donald Trump's inaugural parade route Friday afternoon.

Several cars in the area of 12th and K streets had their windows blown out by protesters around 4:30 p.m. A limo along the road was then set on fire, sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

By 4:45 p.m., firefighters had contained the blaze.

Dozens of police officers wearing riot gear were seen walking toward the scene.

D.C. Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham noted that there are several protests happening around the city that are peaceful.

Police have arrested more than 100 protesters.