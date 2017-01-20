Trump protesters and supporters clash during obscenity-laden march

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of roughly 100 protesters gathered in the City of Richmond Friday night to protest President Donald Trump taking office.

“We are fighting a new more powerful system of domination,” one protester said to the group.

The protesters started at Abner Clay Park, where a man with a megaphone called Trump an “illegitimate president.”

Minutes before the group took to the streets, a Trump supporter showed up, and asked CBS 6 photojournalist Eli Gardiner “are you recording me?”

He then started yelling obscenities at the crowd before being encouraged to leave by police.

“You’re all f*** f#*$^* and Donald Trump is going to deport all your Mexican friends,” the man yelled.

Moments later, the group took over Broad Street with Richmond Police on bikes and motorcycles escorting them through traffic.

“Everyone here resists the agenda of Donald Trump,” one protester said.

“We hate trump, we hate him,” another protester said.

“I got nothing but respect for them,” said a man watching the protest go by.

Some of the protesters used foul language, and showed anti-media sentiments.

“We don’t need you, we don’t need you,” one protester told CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit

That same protester pushed Hipolit.

Another protestor hit another journalist’s phone out of her hand, knocking it off a bridge onto the train tracks below.

But others just wanted to participate peacefully.

“This is democracy you know what I mean?” one protester said.

“Hey man people expressing themselves,” one man said.

On Broad Street, a second Trump supporter appeared and jumped into the crowd before police whisked him away.

“They are ignorant,” the man said before using a racial slur.

One his way out, he flicked off Hipolit and yelled “sissy” to her.

They are all scenes that reflect the deep divisions facing President Trump as he starts his term as President of the United States.

Warning: This video was live and features explicit language