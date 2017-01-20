Man killed in Beaverdam; death investigation launched

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A death investigation was launched Friday in Hanover after a man was found dead on Trainham Road.

Hanover Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 16000 block of Trainham Road to investigate reports of a shooting.

“Once on scene deputies located an adult male victim suffering from obvious signs of trauma who was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Jim Cooper said. “Investigators have detained one suspect for questioning. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.”

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

