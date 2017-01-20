Second suspect arrested in South Richmond homicide

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to a fatal double shooting on Richmond’s Southside in November.

Raheem J. Davis, 20, was arrested without incident Wednesday in Hillside Court by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding.

This is the second arrest in the shootings.

In December, Richmond Police arrested Ralph A. Kimbrough Jr, 21. He was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On November 30, officers were called to the 100 block of East 33rd Street in the Street Swansboro West neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers found 24-year-old Javar Mayo, of the 00 block of Lombardy Street, wounded inside a vehicle that was pulled onto the curb.

Mayo was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to those injuries the next day.

A second victim was located nearby on East 33rd Street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Jamie Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “itip” followed by your tip. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.