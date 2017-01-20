× Petersburg voters call for removal of mayor, former mayor

PETERSBURG, Va. – Two petitions were submitted to a Petersburg court on behalf of registered voters of the Third and Fifth Wards, who want the mayor and former mayor removed from their city council seats.

Petitioners cited “neglect, misuse of office, and incompetence in the performance of duties that has had a material adverse effect on the conduct of the office.”

They said that current Mayor Samuel Parham – who previously served as vice mayor — and former Mayor W. Howard Myers failed to address the warnings of the financial meltdown that has plagued the city.

Myers has been on council since 2011. Parham took office in 2015. Both are up for re-election in 2018.

Developing.