Man killed in Deputy involved shooting in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A man is dead after a domestic call ended in a Deputy involved shooting in Caroline County Thursday night.

State Police, who are now investigating the shooting, say at approximately 8:30 p.m. the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a verbal domestic call in the 13000 block of Long Branch Road.

“When law enforcement responded they encountered a male subject with a firearm,” said Virginia State Police Sgt. Steve Vick in a press release. “The subject was subsequently shot by a Caroline County Sheriff’s Deputy.”

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement on scene was injured.

At the request of Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is investigating the incident.

“Upon completion of the state police investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney for final review and adjudication,” said Sgt. Vick.

